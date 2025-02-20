When Rajesh married Dimple Kapadia in 1973, it caused heartbreak among many of his female admirers.

Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Hindi cinema, captured the hearts of millions, especially women. His fans would eagerly gather around his car, hoping for a glimpse of the charming actor. His popularity reached such a level that female fans wrote letters to him in their blood and even married his photograph.

When Rajesh married Dimple Kapadia in 1973, it caused heartbreak among many of his female admirers. Rajesh, who was 16 years older than Dimple, made her feel incredibly fortunate to be his wife. They had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinkle Khanna. Despite their deep love, their marriage faced numerous challenges, and they separated in 1982.

In 2011, Rajesh Khanna was diagnosed with cancer, and his health began to decline. He approached his death with dignity, much like the character he portrayed in the iconic film Anand. A month before passing away in 2012, Rajesh made a will, ensuring his estate was distributed as he wished. However, upon his death, his ex-wife Dimple was not included in his wealth.

Rajesh’s wealth at the time of his passing was estimated to be around Rs. 600 crores, which included his famous bungalow, Aashirwad. All of his assets were transferred to his two daughters, Twinkle and Rinkle. The exclusion of Dimple Kapadia from the will raised many questions and stirred public attention.

In addition, a further controversy erupted when Rajesh Khanna’s live-in partner, Anita Advani, claimed her right to his property. Anita argued that she had cared for him during his “lonely” phase and described herself as his “surrogate wife.” She stated that her role in managing his home and observing the Karwa Chauth fast for him gave her a claim to his wealth.

Before his marriage to Dimple, Rajesh Khanna had been in a serious relationship with actress Anju Mahendru, but the couple eventually split. His marriage to Dimple followed, but as his career began to falter in the 70s and 80s, it affected their relationship. Despite numerous attempts to salvage their marriage, Dimple left him in 1984 and later expressed regret, admitting that marrying a superstar had been a mistake.

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's troubled marriage often made headlines in the tabloids. Despite the challenges in their relationship, Dimple never spoke negatively about Rajesh.