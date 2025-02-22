Earlier, in an interview during her Bigg Boss 7 stint in 2013, Anita Advani had said that Rajesh Khanna was a “difficult man to live with" when under the influence, but “the best person to be around" when sober.

Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Indian cinema, often grabbed headlines for his tumultuous personal life. Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973. Though separated within a decade, they chose to remain legally married till Rajesh Khanna's death. In 2004, Rajesh Khanna then reportedly started living with former actor Anita Advani. The two were allegedly together until his passing in 2012.

Now, in a recent interview with Avanti Films, Anita Advani has revealed the details of their complicated relationship. Anita Advani shared how Rajesh Khanna, for close to 28 years after his separation from Dimple Kapadia, had been alone before they found each other. Rajesh Khanna allegedly also gave her a kada in front of the Balaji shrine as a symbol of acceptance.

Going into much more detail about their relationship, Anita Advani said that Rajesh Khanna was usually calm but there allegedly were instances of physical abuse, especially when the superstar was intoxicated. "He would sometimes hit me, and my reflex was to hit him back," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with Rediff during her Bigg Boss 7 stint in 2013, Anita Advani had said that Rajesh Khanna was a “difficult man to live with" when under the influence, but “the best person to be around" when sober.

Rajesh Khanna, fondly known as India’s first superstar, was the lead hero of the 1960s and 1970s. He also holds the record of giving 15 consecutive solo hit films - a record that remains unbeaten. Born in 1942, Rajesh Khanna made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966). He sadly passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.\

READ | Superstar Rekha's saree from Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani’s wedding has a special connection to Amitabh Bachchan, its..