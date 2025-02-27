Anita Advani also claimed that after a few days of the meeting, Rajesh Khanna called her to visit him on his set. "When I went on the sets, he was shooting a song with Mumtaz. It was a rain song. I was asked to wait in his make-up room."

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first superstar of India, was also popular for his huge fan following, especially among the ladies. This is why it comes as no surprise that when Anita Advani, Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend at the time of his death, claimed that she was completely in awe of the superstar from the get-go. When Rajesh Khanna was in his 30s, Anita Advani was only 13. Once, during a 2013 interview with Rediff, Anita Advani revealed how she was still in school when she met Rajesh Khanna during a Mumbai trip.

As someone from Anita Advani's family knew him, they arranged for her family to meet Rajesh Khanna at his house. "He asked me for my number, and said we will keep in touch."

Anita Advani also claimed that after a few days of the meeting, Rajesh Khanna called her to visit him on his set. "When I went on the sets, he was shooting a song with Mumtaz. It was a rain song. I was asked to wait in his make-up room. I had come for a few minutes to see the shoot, but mostly I was waiting in his make-up room. I was too young and didn’t understand why he asked me to wait there. He came to the make-room and he was there with me for quite some time. That’s how we started meeting. He wasn’t married then," she said.

Anita Advani then moved to Mumbai after the ninth standard. She took a year off and spent 6 months in the city. It was then that she fell in love with Rajesh Khanna. "I fell in love with him. He gave me so much attention. The way he spoke to me, I was totally blown over,” she said.

Anita Advani further shared that things changed when she moved back to Jaipur which eventually led to their 'break up'. "When I returned to Jaipur, I couldn’t get over him. But I never called him. There was no fight but I was very upset with something that had happened. We just parted. He never kept in touch with me after I left."

Born in 1942, Rajesh Khanna made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966). He sadly passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.

