Rajesh Jais on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'commendable of superstar like him to...' | Exclusive

Rajesh Jais has wowed audiences and critics with his brilliant and memorable performances in critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Airlift, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar over the years.

In an interview with DNA, the actor opened up on his experience sharing screen space with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan calling him a 'dedicated and hardworking' professional.

Recalling how he made his Bollywood debut in Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! that starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Rajesh said, "In 1995, when I came to Bombay, the first film I acted in was Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! which was directed by Ketan Mehta. Shah Rukh Khan had a 'mandli' in that film consisting of Sanjay Mishra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and me. I was playing a eunuch in the film. Then, in 2009, came Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and then in August 2022, I shot a series of commercials for Disney+ Hotstar with him."

"He is a very friendly, professional, and very focused person. If you have seen those ads, it was commendable of a superstar like him to give so much footage to a nobody like me. It was kind of like he was bowling and I was batting. In the ads, he isn't doing well professionally and I am cracking jokes about the same, I am even criticising him sarcastically. Allowing me to do such things shows his gravity. He is a very dedicated and hardworking actor", the veteran actor concluded.

Rajesh Jais was most recently seen in the web series SonyLIV's Jehanabad - Of Love & War and Netflix's Rana Naidu.



