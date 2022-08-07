Search icon
Rajeev Sen shares selfie with estranged wife Charu Asopa amid divorce reports, fans say 'be mature guys...'

Brother of Sushmita Sen, Rajeev, posted a happy selfie with Charu Asopa. The two appear to be posing indoors in the photograph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Rajeev Sen/Instagram

On Sunday, Rajeev Sen surprised everyone by posting a photo with his estranged wife Charu Asopa to his Instagram account. He's going through a separation right now. His new image, though, has many perplexed.

Brother of Sushmita Sen, Rajeev, posted a happy selfie with Charu Asopa. The two appear to be posing indoors in the photograph. Rajeev donned an orange T-shirt as he encircled his wife, Charu was wearing a pink outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Many people asked if they are back together or not and some others wished them well. One wrote, "Be mature guys differences sab m hote h .... these r the chapters of life u have to read each and every page."

Charu Asopa married Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in 2019 and the couple welcomed their baby daughter Ziana Sen on November 1, 2021. Though Charu and Rajeev's relationship is going through troubled waters as reportedly the couple is seeking a divorce from each other.

Today, the actress shared adorable pictures with her daughter Ziana and penned a heartfelt note calling her daughter her 'best friend' on Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August in India.

Along with the cute photos with Ziana, Charu wrote, "Happy friendships day my love. I promise I will always be there for you. Always remember I’m not just your mother but your best friend, you can share each and everything with me and your secrets will always be safe with me. I wld rather die but will never break your trust.".

"One important thing, I am your mother but that doesn’t mean I will always be right so as a friend you can correct me whenever you think I am wrong. I will always listen to you. I will always respect your opinions and perceptions. I believe communication is the only key to the success of every relationship. I love you my best friend", she concluded her post.

 

