Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about facing casting couch, says 'I didn’t feel dirty from inside'

Rajeev Khandelwal, who was recently seen in Bloody Daddy which starred Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty, recently opened up about the casting couch experience. Rajeev started his career in the industry in the year 1998.

In one of the interviews, Rajeev talked about dealing with the casting couch. While speaking to India Today, he said, "I have also faced the casting couch. For some odd reason, our society feels ‘Ha theek hain, ladka hain, manage kar liya hoga isne'. A friend of mine was talking about it and he said, as a man, you will only ignore it if I tell you I had to go through this casting couch. But things are different the moment you talk about an actress. We don’t feel the same emotions for a man as we feel for a woman. There’s history to justify it because women were kept in a certain way because of male dominance in our society. They weren’t given their dues for the longest period of time.”

Rajeev further said, “Men, I think, can overcome. They are made like that, I believe. Tomorrow, if I go through the casting couch.. I have said it in the past also.. but you come back and say, ‘Oh, I have dealt with it and I am back’. I have heard from a lot of women that they feel dirty from the inside. I didn’t feel dirty from the inside. In my head, I abused that person and said ‘Sorry boss, I am not going to give in to that’.”

Rajeev Khandelwal, earlier, shared his view on the relevance of the casting couch in the entertainment and glamour industry and said that he believes those who fall prey to the practice always have the choice to say no. Table No 21 actor further revealed that he was also propositioned by a star filmmaker in exchange of a two-film deal, ahead of his Bollywood debut.

On being asked if such people should be named and shamed, Rajeev said, "No, I don’t think so at all. It’s not just about that person, but the one who gives in to the casting couch is equally responsible. How can you say a woman is being exploited because she doesn’t mind getting exploited? Then she talks about the casting couch because she thinks the other man was more powerful. No, somewhere you lacked confidence, you lacked self-belief. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have allowed. Casting couch is not rape where you are forced upon. What I understand from the casting couch is that you are subjected to a situation where you get some benefit out of it. One who is exploited is probably a weaker person, one who didn’t have enough confidence that they can do without it."