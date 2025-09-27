Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'

Rajat Bedi’s daughter Vera went viral after her red-carpet appearance, drawing Kareena Kapoor comparisons, while son Vivaan prepares for his showbiz launch.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Image credit: Instagram
Actor Rajat Bedi, who recently returned to the screen as Jaraj Saxena in Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, finds himself sharing the limelight with his daughter, Vera Bedi. Ever since she accompanied him to the show’s star-studded premiere in Mumbai, social media has been buzzing with comparisons between Vera and Kareena Kapoor.

Vera compared to Kareena Kapoor

Several pictures from the red carpet went viral, with fans praising Vera’s beauty. Comments ranged from “Better than Kareena with blue eyes” to “More beautiful than Kareena.” Many also pointed out her striking resemblance to Kareena, writing, “Kareena’s aura is her aura, but she also looks alike, which we can’t deny.”

Rajat admits the attention took them by surprise. “My whole family has suddenly been thrown into the spotlight. Vera has never experienced anything like this before. This was her first red carpet with me, and now people are calling from America, Canada, London, Dubai… She’s just overwhelmed. She’s very simple,” he told Hindustan Times.

Kids coping with attention

Having been in the industry since childhood himself, Rajat knows how intense public scrutiny can be. But he says he hasn’t yet sat down with Vera or his son Vivaan to talk about it. “They know they must always stay humble and respectful. You’ll never see my children with attitude. Still, this attention is new for them, and they’re overwhelmed.”

Vivaan and Vera’s showbiz plans

Interestingly, Rajat’s children may soon follow in his footsteps. His son, Vivaan, has already worked closely with Aryan Khan for over two years on The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and is preparing for his own launch. “When it comes to Vivaan, planning is going on to launch him right now. God willing, you’ll hear something soon,” Rajat shared.

And Vera? While she had never considered acting before, Rajat reveals the newfound attention may have changed her mind. “She is thinking about it now. She never did earlier, but after this, she is.”

