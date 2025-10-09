Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Rajat Bedi's career is now seeing a resurgence after Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The Aryan Khan-directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Rajat Bedi's return to showbiz after two decades. In a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Bedi recalled how Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours during the shooting of the 2001 comedy film Jodi No 1, that also starred Twinkle Khanna, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi and Monica Bedi among others.

Bedi recalled, "Govinda had taken on too much work. In Jodi No 1, David Dhawan was supposed to start shooting at 7 am but Sanjay Dutt and I were there at 6 in the morning for some reason. David and all of us were waiting for Govinda to come so we can start working. Then we got to know that Govinda is at home. So someone from the set was sent to his house and this person was sitting outside to get him to the set By the time it was 2 pm, Sanjay was freaking out."

Rajat added that they came to know then that Govinda was not at home and was flying from Hyderabad straight to the set. "Nobody knew he was flying from Hyderabad and coming straight to the set at 3 pm. In those days, nobody would know where he was because at that time, he would do 4-5 shifts", he added. When the assistant brought the scene to Dutt, he realised that he had most of the lines so he asked him to flip the scene. "Sanju started abusing the assistant and told him, you give these lines to Govinda, I will not do this. So the whole scene changed on the spot", Bedi concluded.

Rajat Bedi is best known for Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's sci-fi action drama Koi Mil Gaya and fantasy thriller Jaani Dushman, that bombed at the box office but became cult due to its memes. His last released movie was the 2007 comedy Partner, which also featured Salman Khan and Govinda.

