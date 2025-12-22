FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Rajat Bedi reunites with his 'guru' Rakesh Roshan 22 years after Koi Mil Gaya, says his role in Hrithik Roshan's film 'kept him...'

Rajat Bedi met Koi Mil Gaya director Rakesh Roshan after 22 years, and he took the opportunity to thank him for casting him as a baddie in Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Rajat Bedi expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Rakesh Roshan, who had cast the actor in the 2003 film "Koi... Mil Gaya", and tagged the veteran filmmaker as the one who gave him a role that's kept him alive till today. In the 2003 film, Rajat played the iconic character Raj Saxena. It turned out to be a breakthrough role for him in the film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with Rakesh Roshan. The two are seen smiling and posing for the camera lens. For the caption, he wrote: “So so happy and blessed to meet the man who gave me a role that's kept me alive till today @rakesh_roshan9, my guru my teacher and the most humble and talented person in the industry. "Sir, what a pleasure and an honour to meet you today and to have worked with you. It would be anyone's dream to work with you and I've had that dream fulfilled once, would love to do it again.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Koi... Mil Gaya was a science fiction action drama film directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film focuses on Rohit Mehra, a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being later named Jadoo with his late father Sanjay's supercomputer. The film follows his relationship with Nisha, Rohit's friend, who falls in love with him.

Rajat debuted as a lead in the 1998 sci-fi film 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. He transitioned to supporting and antagonistic roles, gaining recognition for playing Raj Saxena in the 2003 blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan. He has appeared in over 40 films, including Jodi No.1, Rakht, Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat and Rocky - The Rebel.

He was recently seen in the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a satirical action comedy drama series directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut for Netflix. It brought Rajat back into the spotlight. It features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera. The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi, whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar. He faces challenges, including Freddy's multi-film contract, interference from Karishma's father Ajay Talvar, a developing romance, and unforeseen complications.

