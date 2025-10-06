Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words about Rakesh Roshan: 'How can you do it just to get..'

Rajat Bedi has now clarified that his words about leaving India for Canada after Koi Mil Gaya were 'twisted' by Mukesh Khanna, and he went on to slam the senior actor for his tactic for some views.

Actor Rajat Bedi has finally opened up about his alleged differences with director Rakesh Roshan over Koi Mil Gaya, and claimed that it's all created by Mukesh Khanna by twisting his words. Nowadays, Rajat Bedi is making news for his comeback in Aryan Khan's directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Rajat as Jaraj Saxsena impressed the masses and is enjoying the reception for his role. Before this show, Rajat was best remembered as an actor who left India and migrated to Canada after getting sidelined in Koi Mil Gaya.

Rajat was in the news for getting 'ignored' in Koi Mil Gaya, and it led to speculations of his alleged differences with Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. However, in a recent interview, Rajat clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Roshans, and all of these speculations happened because Mukesh Khanna twisted his words for his own gain. In 2023, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna hosted Rajat Bedi for an interview, and he said that despite playing a baddie in Koi Mil Gaya, he didn't earn much benefit because he was 'sidelined' from the movie promotions.

Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words

In the latest interview of Siddharth Kannan, when Rajat asked to clarify about his equations with Rakesh and Hrithik, he instantly clarified that his statement from Mukesh's interview was taken 'out of context' for personal gain of views and clicks. "I share a good bond with Rakesh Roshan sir. He is the most helpful director. He would enact the scene to explain how it should look on the screen. Only an actor-director can do. As far as my Canada migration statement is concerned, it was blown away because of Mukesh Khanna."

He further said, “In an interview, I told him that I moved to Canada after Koi Mil Gaya’s release. But he used my statement to generate views. He stated that I moved to Canada after being sidelined in the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya. That was very wrong. How can you do it just to get hits and views on your video? A week before the interview came out, I was with Rakesh ji."