Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words about Rakesh Roshan: 'How can you do it just to get..'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge

Ozak AI Presale Becomes One of 2025’s Most Talked-About Opportunities

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check when, where and how to watch EC press conference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to challenge India, China?

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words about Rakesh Roshan: 'How can you do it just to get..'

Rajat Bedi has now clarified that his words about leaving India for Canada after Koi Mil Gaya were 'twisted' by Mukesh Khanna, and he went on to slam the senior actor for his tactic for some views.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words about Rakesh Roshan: 'How can you do it just to get..'
Rajat Bedi, Mukesh Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rajat Bedi has finally opened up about his alleged differences with director Rakesh Roshan over Koi Mil Gaya, and claimed that it's all created by Mukesh Khanna by twisting his words. Nowadays, Rajat Bedi is making news for his comeback in Aryan Khan's directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Rajat as Jaraj Saxsena impressed the masses and is enjoying the reception for his role. Before this show, Rajat was best remembered as an actor who left India and migrated to Canada after getting sidelined in Koi Mil Gaya. 

Rajat was in the news for getting 'ignored' in Koi Mil Gaya, and it led to speculations of his alleged differences with Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. However, in a recent interview, Rajat clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Roshans, and all of these speculations happened because Mukesh Khanna twisted his words for his own gain. In 2023, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna hosted Rajat Bedi for an interview, and he said that despite playing a baddie in Koi Mil Gaya, he didn't earn much benefit because he was 'sidelined' from the movie promotions. 

Rajat Bedi calls out Mukesh Khanna for 'twisting' his words

In the latest interview of Siddharth Kannan, when Rajat asked to clarify about his equations with Rakesh and Hrithik, he instantly clarified that his statement from Mukesh's interview was taken 'out of context' for personal gain of views and clicks. "I share a good bond with Rakesh Roshan sir. He is the most helpful director. He would enact the scene to explain how it should look on the screen. Only an actor-director can do. As far as my Canada migration statement is concerned, it was blown away because of Mukesh Khanna."

He further said, “In an interview, I told him that I moved to Canada after Koi Mil Gaya’s release. But he used my statement to generate views. He stated that I moved to Canada after being sidelined in the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya. That was very wrong. How can you do it just to get hits and views on your video? A week before the interview came out, I was with Rakesh ji."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE