Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan has gone...'

Here's what Rajat Bedi has to say about Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment for ""negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies" in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede had filed a defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment (owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan) over the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood written and directed by Aryan Khan in his Bollywood debut.

Rajat Bedi, who made his big comeback with the show, discussed the entire controversy and expressed his views on the same. Speaking to ANI, Bedi said, "Sameer ji represents the government, and Aryan is our kid, but I would not say anything. The thing is that the government is doing its job, but at the same time, Aryan is a kid, and he's just growing up. Whatever happened, he's gone through a tough phase. I don't have a lot of comments. I'm not able to say anything, but I think somewhere, he has gone through a little bit of hard things and I think it shouldn't have happened that way, but that's about it. I don't want to say anything else."

The Jaani Dushman actor was referring to the 25 days that Aryan Khan spent in jail after Sameer Wankhede-led team arrested him for allegedly using and possessing drugs during a cruise party in Mumbai in 2021. After being granted bail, Aryan was cleared of all the charges and Wankhede was charged with corruption and extortion.

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan took a dig at Sameer for featuring an unnamed officer who looks eerily similar to the ex-NCB officer, is a part of 'NCG', and wants to bring down Bollywood in his war against drugs. However, Sameer filed a civil defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment for "negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions." The case will be heard in Delhi High Court on October 30.

