Raja Shivaji was first announced in 2016, Ritiesh Deshmukh says decade-long struggle ultimately made it 'bigger and better'

Raja Shivaji was first announced in 2016, then stalled, revived again in 2019, only to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic until 2023, when Riteish Deshmukh decided to give it a "final shot". The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan, among others.

For actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, the decade-long struggle to bring his dream project, Raja Shivaji, to life wasn't easy. He says the wait ultimately proved to be a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to make it "bigger and better". Released on May 1, the historical epic chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it. The film was first announced in 2016, then stalled, revived again in 2019, only to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic until 2023, when Deshmukh decided to give it a "final shot". Acclaimed directors like Ravi Jadhav and Nagraj Manjule were attached as directors, but eventually Deshmukh decided to take on the responsibility of directing it as well.

Ritiesh Deshmukh says he almost gave up on Raja Shivaji, but it kept coming back

"I feel relieved because this ten-year journey was pretty long. Many a times one gave up on it, but it came back to you. Had it started in 2016, this would not be the film, it would be a different film, a different star cast. The fact that it started in 2023, the vision changed a bit, perspectives changed and then we just thought why not make it slightly bigger and more ambitious," Deshmukh told PTI. "The journey changed course over time, and now that the film is out and the way it's received, I'm just truly humbled and I just want to thank God and the people of Maharashtra for receiving this film so well," he said.

Genelia Deshmukh suggested Ritiesh Deshmukh to cast big Bollywood stars in Raja Shivaji

Looking back, the actor-director said the multiple delays worked in the film's favour. He credits actor-wife Genelia D'Souza, who stars opposite him in Raja Shivaji and has also produced the film, for making it a grand Marathi-Hindi bilingual epic by roping in Bollywood stars. The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, and Salman Khan in a cameo. "Then Jio (Studios) came on board, Jyoti Deshpande backed the vision and then Genelia, as a producer, told me, 'Apart from fantastic actors from the Marathi industry, why don't we look at casting from the Hindi film industry, make it really big, let the legs stretch a bit beyond the boundaries of this Maharashtrian, Marathi-speaking population'."

Raja Shivaji box office updates

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have co-produced Raja Shivaji via their banner Mumbai Film Company. It also marks the acting debut of their sons, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. In its first five days, the historical action drama has minted over Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Marathi cinema.

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