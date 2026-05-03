Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din box office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh film stays steady; Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi movie continues to struggle

Raja Shivaji, headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, remains steady with a minor dip, earning Rs 21.9 crore in two days. Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ek Din continues to struggle, collecting just Rs 2.15 crore in the same period.

This Friday, May 1, saw two Hindi films of different genres clashing at the box office - the historical action drama Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh, and the romantic tale Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. While Raja Shivaji is a passion project for Riteish, who not only headlines but also directs and produces it with his wife Genelia Deshmukh under their banner Mumbai Film Company in collaboration with Jio Studios, Ek Din is backed by none other than superstar Aamir Khan, who produces the film under Aamir Khan Productions, showcasing his son Junaid in a promising romantic role.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din box office collection day 2

Raja Shivaji maintained a strong hold at the box office, witnessing only a marginal 7% dip from its opening day as it collected Rs 10.55 crore on day two, pushing its total net domestic earnings to Rs 21.90 crore. In contrast, Ek Din continued to face an uphill battle. After a modest opening of Rs 1.15 crore, the romantic drama managed just Rs 1 crore on its second day, taking its two-day net India total to Rs 2.15 crore. All box office figures are sourced from entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

More about Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, in his directorial. The action drama also features his wife Genelia Dekhmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte, and Sachin Khedekar portraying important historical characters. Salman Khan is also seen in a crucial cameo. Riteish and Genelia's little sons Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh make their actig debut in the film.

More about Ek Din

Ek Din follows Rohan (Junaid), a reserved IT professional who finds it difficult to confess his feelings to his colleague Meera (Pallavi). During a work trip to Japan, Meera meets with an accident and develops transient global amnesia, causing her to forget everyone except Rohan for 24 hours. This gives him a chance to experience the romance he has always dreamed of - if only for a day. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day and marks the directorial debut of Aamir Khan’s former manager, Sunil Pandey.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on streaming platform