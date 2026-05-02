Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film earns 10x more than Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi-starrer

While Raja Shivaji, headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, earned Rs 11 crore on its opening day; the Aamir Khan production Ek Din, featuring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in her Bollywood debut, could only collect Rs 1.15 crore on its first day of release.

The historical action drama Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, and the romantic drama Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in her Bollywood debut, are the big Bollywood releases of the week that hit theatres this Friday, May 1. While the first one is also directed and produced by Riteish Dekhmukh and his wife Genelia Deskhmukh under their banner Mumbai Film Company along with Jio Studios, the second one is backed by Junaid's father and superstar Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Raja Shivaji and Ek Din opening day at box office

On its opening day, Raja Shivaji took a good start at the box office and collected Rs 11.35 crore net in India across 6,192 shows across the nation. On the other hand, Ek Din earned 10 times less than Riteish Deshmukh-starrer and just earned Rs 1.15 crore net in India from 1,961 shows across the country. These box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

More about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire. Apart from Ritiesh Deshmukh, the film also features a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of his wife Genelia Dekhmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte, and Sachin Khedekar. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo. Riteish and Genelia's little sons Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh also make their actig debut in the historical action drama.

More about Ek Din

Ek Din revolves around Rohan (Junaid), an introverted IT employee who struggles to express his feelings for his office colleague, Meera (Pallavi). During a work trip to Japan, Meera meets with an accident and suffers from transient global amnesia, in which she forgets everyone except Rohan for 24 hours, allowing him to live his dream romance for one day. It is the remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The romantic drama is helmed by Aamir's former manager Sunil Pandey in his directorial debut.

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