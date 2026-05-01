Raja Shivaji: Salman Khan's cameo goes viral, gets loudest cheer in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer, he plays this crucial character from Maratha history

Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji is getting praised from the audience, but one of the major reasons is Salman Khan's cameo appearance. Read on to know more about the character he plays.

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious, dream project, Raja Shivaji, finally hit cinemas on May 1. The film chronicles the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, played by Riteish. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt in the key roles. The movie was released globally in Hindi and Marathi, and it is garnering positive feedback from the audience. The scale, Riteish's performances, and the action sequences have impressed the masses. However, the biggest highlight of the film is Salman Khan's surprise cameo appearance. Spoiler alert: The movie features Salman in a special cameo, saving the life of Shivaji, and slaying the enemies ruthlessly, with the Maratha King. Salman's entry got the loudest cheer and applause from the masses. In this movie, Salman isn't playing a fictional character, but pays homage to a real Maratha warrior.

What is Salman Khan's role in Raja Shivaji?

In Raja Shivaji, Salman Khan brings Jiva Mahala to life. Enthusiastic fans of Salman Khan leaked the mass entry of Khan, walking in an orange ensemble with a turban, holding a long Maratha sword and a majestic moustache.

Who is Jiva Mahala?

Jiva Mahala was the loyal warrior, protector of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the battle of Pratapgad. History mentions how Jiva saved Shivaji after the king's troops killed Afzal Khan. His guard, Sayyid Banda, attacked Shivaji with a sword, but Jiva Mahala saved him by cutting the enemy's hand. In the movie, Salman is seen recreating the iconic moment, defending Maharaj, cutting down the hand of a guard, and echoing, "Shivaji nahi; Shivaji Raje mhanaycha."

Bro is unmatchable in giving the most shouted cameos in theater pic.twitter.com/P7YAFeArZC — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 1, 2026

Some of the cameos which have created a huge buzz in the past and now in #RajaShivaji Ppl are praising him! SalmanKhan in a cameo means a BLOCKBUSTER Show pic.twitter.com/oSRah37XV0 — (@salmanzardent) May 1, 2026

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine Salman Khan playing a bodyguard to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and that too with a tilak on his forehead. pic.twitter.com/T02LE3mAUb — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 1, 2026

Internet reacts to Salman Khan cameo from Raja Shivaji

As expected, Salman's cameo won the most praise in the movie. His cameo got leaked on the internet, and several netizens commented on his role. "Superstar Salman Khan's powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine Salman Khan playing a bodyguard to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and that too with a tilak on his forehead." One of the netizens wrote, "Bro is unmatchable in giving the most shouted cameos in the theater."