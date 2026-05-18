Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever

Raja Shivaji, headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sairat to become the highest-grossing Marathi film. The film has minted Rs 114.8 crore worldwide and is still running in the theatres. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

In 2016, the Marathi film industry saw its first Rs 100-crore worldwide grosser with Sairat. The romantic tragedy film, directed by Nagraj Manjule and starring debutants Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, amassed Rs 110 crore gross globally. Made in just Rs 4 crore, Sairat also became one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema. Now, after 10 years, the historical epic Raja Shivaji has surpassed Sairat and become the highest-grossing Marathi film ever. Headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the 2026 release has broken all the box office records and minted Rs 114.8 crore worldwide and is still running in the theatres.

Raja Shivaji box office analysis

The historical action drama Raja Shivaji was released on May 1 in the Marathi and Hindi languages In its first 17 days, the Riteish Deshmukh film has collected Rs 109.9 crore gross (Rs 93.1 crore net) in India. Adding the overseas earning of Rs 4.9 crore, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 114.8 crore.

Sharing the detailed box office figures on Monday on their social media handles, the makers wrote, "The glorious saga of Hindavi Swarajya has awakened pride in every heart! Day-wise break-up | India: Week 1: ₹57.7 Cr* Week 2: ₹27 Cr* Day 15: ₹1.7 Cr* Day 16: ₹2.9 Cr* Day 17: ₹3.8 Cr* India NBOC ₹93.1 Cr* Worldwide GBOC (Week 1 & 2 + Weekend 3) India: ₹109.9 Cr* Overseas: ₹4.9 Cr* Total: Rs 114.8 crore. Raja Shivaji: Highest Grossing Marathi Film Ever."

Raja Shivaji cast includes Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt

Raja Shivaji boasts of a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai Bhonsale, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana, Fardeen Khan as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Amole Gupte as Mohammed Adil Shah, Boman Irani as Peer Baba, and Bhagyashree as Jijabai, among others. Salman Khan is also seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji's life in the battle of Pratapgad.

Raja Shivaji is the most expensive Marathi film with Rs 75 crore budget

The film was first announced in 2016, then stalled, revived again in 2019, only to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic until 2023, when Deshmukh decided to give it a final shot. Riteish and his actress-wife Genelia have also co-produced the historical epic under their banner Mumbai Film Company, along with Jio Studios. The blockbuster film also marks the acting debut of their sons, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh as the younger versions of Shivaji. With an estimated budget of Rs 75 crore, Raja Shivaji is the most expensive Marathi film ever made.

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