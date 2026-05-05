Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's Maratha saga shows 53% drop on Monday, but inches away from Rs 50 crore

As expected, Raja Shivaji dropped on Monday, but the movie continued to maintain its momentum, and the film will soon cross Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious Maratha saga, Raja Shivaji, had a good weekend, and on its first weekday, the film showed a huge drop of 53 percent. Yet, the film is heading to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. As Sacnilk reported, on its first Monday, the movie earned Rs 5.60 crore, taking the domestic gross collections to Rs 46.95 crore and total India net collections to Rs 39.50 crore. Going by the latest trend, Raja Shivaji is expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark by Wednesday, and this itself is a record-breaking number.

Occupancy and language-wise collection

As expected, Raja Shivaji is raking in the major collection from the Marathi version. When it comes to Monday collection, the Hindi version of the movie has fallen to Rs 1.35 crore, whereas the Marathi version pulled Rs 4.25 crore. When it comes to occupancy, on its fourth day, the average occupancy of the Hindi version was 11.84%, with 5.31% in the morning, 10.85% in the afternoon, 13.46% in the evening, and 15% in the night shows.

Also read: Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh scores career's biggest weekend, beats Lai Bhaari's lifetime haul

However, the Marathi version comparatively showed a good occupancy trend. The average of Monday occupancy was 35.25%. The morning shows had 12.17% occupancy, followed by 39.83% in the afternoon, 42.33% in the evening, and 46.67% in the night shows.

About Raja Shivaji

Written and directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is an ensemble historical epic, starring Riteish as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh as Sai Bhonsale, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Raje, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Vidya Balan, and Fardeen Khan in the key roles. The movie was released on May 1, alongside Aamir Khan's production Ek Din. However, Junaid Khan's starrer was a washout from the first day. Raja Shivaji is produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.