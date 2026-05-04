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Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh scores career's biggest weekend, beats Lai Bhaari's lifetime haul

Raja Shivaji BO collection Day 3: Riteish beats Lai Bhaari's lifetime haul

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Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh scores career's biggest weekend, beats Lai Bhaari's lifetime haul

Riteish Deshmukh's ensemble historical, Raja Shivaji, is leading the box office to glory. After a dip on Saturday, the film showed a good jump on Sunday, scoring the biggest weekend of his career.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh scores career's biggest weekend, beats Lai Bhaari's lifetime haul
A poster of Raja Shivaji (Image source: Riteish Deshmukh/ Instagram)
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Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer historical epic Raja Shivaji has ended its first weekend on a high note. As per Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji scored a good jump on Sunday, crossing the Rs 40 crore mark worldwide. Raja Shivaji, written and directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, chronicles the rise of Shivaji from Prince to ultimate Maratha warrior, the flagbearer of Swaraj, Chhatrapati Shivaji. The movie also stars an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Raje Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, and, in a cameo appearance, Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala

Raja Shivaji's first weekend collection

According to the trade tracking portal, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 12 crore on Sunday, representing a 13.7% increase over Saturday's Rs 10.55 crore. Released on May 1, the movie opened with Rs 11.35 crore on Friday, Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 12 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend to Rs 33.90 crore nett, and Rs 40.34 crore gross. This is just the domestic collection; the overseas collection of the movie will add more to the total. 

Riteish Deshmukh earned his career's biggest weekend 

With Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh has scored his career's biggest weekend as a lead. With his latest film, Riteish has already surpassed the records of Lai Bhaari (Rs 10.55 crore) and Ved (Rs 10 crore). In just three days, Raja Shivaji has beaten the lifetime collection of Lai Bhaari. The 2014 superhit completed its run with Rs 40 crore. In 12 years, Riteish's latest film has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in just three days, setting new standards in Marathi cinema.   

Raja Shivaji is a bigger hit in Marathi

Raja Shivaji is enjoying a stronger run in Marathi than in Hindi. In Sunday's Rs 12 crore, the Marathi version brought Rs 7.75 crore, followed by Rs 4.25 crore from Hindi. The real test for the film will begin on Monday.  The weekdays' performance will decide the fate of Raja Shivaji. Since there is no major release next week, the movie is expected to score another good weekend.

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