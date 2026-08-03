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Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan: 'If you love India and PM Modi, why live in Dubai?'

Raj Thackeray questioned why Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan live in Dubai despite praising India and PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at an MNS event, he asked why they chose to settle abroad if they believe the country is progressing under the Prime Minister.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan: 'If you love India and PM Modi, why live in Dubai?'
Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan
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Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has taken a sharp swipe at actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan, questioning their decision to live in Dubai despite publicly praising India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the MNS' Vidyarthi Sena in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray pointed to Vivek Oberoi, who portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 biopic PM Narendra Modi. "In the film, PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi had essayed the role of the Prime Minister, however, he stays abroad, he stays in Dubai. Ask where R Madhavan stays? He has settled in Dubai. Some actors travel to India and act in government-sponsored film like Dhurandhar and go back to Dubai," he said.

Escalating his attack, Thackeray claimed that several industrialists had also left India over the past decade. "In the last 12 years, thousands of industrialists and businessmen have packed their bags and left the country. If these actors love the country, love the Prime Minister and believe he is taking the country forward, why are they living abroad? They say everything is going very well in the country and then leave saying, 'I am going to Dubai'," he added.

Why Vivek Oberoi lives in Dubai

Vivek Oberoi has repeatedly said that his move to Dubai was driven primarily by business rather than a desire to leave India. The actor relocated during the pandemic to expand his entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in luxury real estate, investments and technology. In several interviews, he has maintained that Mumbai remains "home" and that he continues to split his time between India and the UAE, while Dubai offers a business-friendly ecosystem, global connectivity and a strategic base for his growing international ventures.

Why R Madhavan moved to Dubai

R. Madhavan has explained that his family's move to Dubai was largely influenced by his son Vedaant Madhavan's professional swimming career. During the Covid-19 pandemic, with training facilities in India shut for extended periods, the family relocated so Vedaant could continue preparing for international competitions. Madhavan has also clarified that he continues to work predominantly in India, pays his taxes in India and considers himself deeply connected to the country despite residing in Dubai for family and lifestyle reasons.

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