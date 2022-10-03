Raj Kundra worships daughter Samisha during Ashtami celebrations, netizens say 'iss tarah bahar ke beti...'

Raj Kundra with daughter Shamisha

On the occasion of the Ashtami celebration, Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra performed Kanjak Puja with their daughter Samisha. The actress shared an adorable video, in which, Raj is performing Puja before Samisha, and the little one is enjoying all the attention from her daddy and priest. Samisha even puts on her sunglasses, and that added more cuteness to the custom.

After performing the Puja, Raj washed, touched Samisha's feet, and asked her to bless him. Shilpa shared the video with the caption, "Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri (don’t miss the sunglasses). Here’s wishing all of you - my #InstaFam, and all the little lakshmis a very Happy Ashtami."

As soon as Shilpa shared the video, there were users who find it cute. Bipasha Basu reacted with an emoji. Ronit Roy wrote, "He he tooooo cute." Farah Khan wrote, "She s really enjoying this." Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, "Adorable." While there was a certain section of netizens who mocked Raj over his pornography case controversy. A user wrote, "Are face shield kaha gya...aaj muh dikha diya." Another user wrote, "900 chuha kha kar billi chali hajj ko." One of the user wrote, "Nice but is tarahe bhar ke beti ki bhi respect kariye kundra ji." A netizen wrote, "Didn’t think twice when he was asking other people’s daughters to be a part of his adult film business."

Last month, Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has broken silence on the alleged pornographic case and celebrated his release from Arthur Road Jail. Raj wrote a note on his Twitter with a photo where he's wearing a hoodie with a wide glass and a face mask.

On his Twitter, Raj wrote his feeling about the case, and even advised trollers to 'shut up.' Kundra wrote, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers." For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.