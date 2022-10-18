Raj Kundra tells why he hides face in public, gives befitting reply to troll who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’

File Photo

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra recently revealed why he hides his face in public. The businessman took to Twitter and responded to the trolls who targeted him for being famous because of his wife.

Raj Kundra replied to one of the Twitter users who said, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha ( Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty).”Raj replied, “Infamous bhi,” with #trollers.

The second user asked him to unhide his face by tweeting, “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are.” While revealing the reason, Raj Kundratweeted, “I don’t hide my face from the public, I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.”

I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through. #RajAnswers https://t.co/Ef35qsmfGS October 18, 2022

On Monday, Raj Kundra tweeted, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” In another post, Raj said, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of today's media!”

For the unversed, in June, businessman Raj Kundra returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj captioned a goofy photo of himself with wife Shilpa, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi."

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act