Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Raj Kundra tells why he hides face in public, gives befitting reply to troll who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra replied to one of the Twitter users who said, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Raj Kundra tells why he hides face in public, gives befitting reply to troll who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’
File Photo

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra recently revealed why he hides his face in public. The businessman took to Twitter and responded to the trolls who targeted him for being famous because of his wife.

Raj Kundra replied to one of the Twitter users who said, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha ( Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty).”Raj replied, “Infamous bhi,” with #trollers.

The second user asked him to unhide his face by tweeting, “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are.” While revealing the reason, Raj Kundratweeted, “I don’t hide my face from the public, I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.”

On Monday, Raj Kundra tweeted, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” In another post, Raj said, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of today's media!”

Also read: Raj Kundra gets brutally trolled for hiding his face with wife Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve

For the unversed, in June, businessman Raj Kundra returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj captioned a goofy photo of himself with wife Shilpa, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi." 

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.