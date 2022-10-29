Headlines

Raj Kundra states 'truth to be out soon' in pornography case, rejoices as CBI exposes 'corrupt cops'

Raj Kundra shared an update on the infamous pornography case and stated that the media trail will be over soon.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is elated. The businessman stated that his infamous pornography case and the media trial related to it are coming to an end. On his Twitter, Raj applauded CBI's investigation of the case and applauded them for exposing corrupt police officials. 

Kundra further stated, "#CBI taking down corrupt cops (evil-eye couplet, folded hand emoji). Maharashtra is becoming Swach! #mediatrial will come to an end soon! The truth will be out. #maskedman." 

Here's the tweet

Earlier in September, Raj Kundra has broken silence on the alleged pornographic case and celebrated his release from Arthur Road Jail. Raj wrote a note on his Twitter with a photo where he's wearing a hoodie with a wide glass and a face mask. 

READ: Raj Kundra breaks silence on his arrest in porn case, says 'truth will be out soon'

On his Twitter, Raj wrote his feeling about the case, and even advised trollers to 'shut up.' Kundra wrote, "One Year Today released from  #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers." 

For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved to the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed.

 The HC also rejected his anticipatory bail application on November 25. The FIR had also named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused. Kundra's lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

 

