Ex-wife Kavita was paid huge amount of money for blaming Shilpa Shetty, says Raj Kundra

Days after Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s 46th birthday, an old video of her husband, Raj Kundra’s first wife went viral on social media where she is seen accusing the actress and fitness enthusiast of wrecking her marriage. Now Raj has reacted to it and said that there is ‘obviously some agenda’ behind the video and alleged that his ex-wife Kavita was paid by media to "sell a so-called scandalous story”.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra said, "She got paid thousands of pounds to do this interview by News of the World. She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story" and added, "She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down.”

Raj shared that he tried to stay mum on the matter for 12 years but now wants to reveal the truth. He said, “It’s saddening a few days after my wife's birthday 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a half-baked story and forever trying to malign us. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now. I was very angry. She (Shilpa Shetty) again said ignore don't worry, but I decided enough is enough...I am doing this because I think the truth finally needs to be told.”

While Kavita accused the ‘Dhadkan’ actress of being the reason behind her and Raj's relationship falling apart, Raj told Pinkvilla that she always brought out the worst in him. He alleged that she was having an affair with his sister's husband when they lived in London. "She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today," he said.

Raj recalled that he was heartbroken and cried thinking about what he had done to deserve this. The businessman said he told Kavita that he knew about her affair via a text after he flew back to the UK post dropping her at her parents' house in India after the birth of their baby girl. "That was the last time for me when I left her and my baby; somewhere inside Kavita she also knew something was a miss. It was painful saying goodbye to my 40-day-old baby."

Raj Kundra and Kavita divorced in 2006. Raj married Shilpa Shetty in 2009. The two are blessed with a son, Viaan Raj and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.