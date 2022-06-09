Raj Kundra returns to Twitter after almost a year on his wife Shilpa Shetty's birthday

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty/Twitter

Businessman Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 47th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Raj captioned a goofy photo of himself with wife Shilpa, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi."

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022



Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, who has reportedly broken up with former Bigg Boss co-contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat, took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which Raj is seen happily standing next to wife Shilpa Shetty as she cuts her birthday cake.

Raj Kundra's earlier post on Twitter was on July 19 last year and he has apparently not rejoined his Instagram account.

He was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.