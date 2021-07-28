Raj Kundra porn case: Celina Jaitly's spokesperson issues clarification on reports of actress approached for Hotshots

Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said that actor Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused.

According to officials forensic auditors have been appointed to investigate the transactions in all the accounts of the people involved in the case.

"Shilpa Shetty has not been given a clean chit yet. All the possibilities and angles are being probed. Forensic auditors have been appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all the accounts in this case. This audit may take some time as it is a lengthy process but until the audit is complete, no clean chit to anyone," the officials said.

Meanwhile, one of the apps -- HotShots, which is at the centre of the controversy where allegedly adult content made by Raj and his associates were streaming for public view has been making headlines.

Recently, a model released a video, saying that Kundra had plans to rope in many actresses of Bollywood, including Celina Jaitly, Kim Sharma, Neha Dhupia Arshi Khan, Nora Fatehi, Gizele Thakral, and Scarlet Rose among others for Hotshots.

Now, clearing the air, Celina Jailty's spokesperson has said that even though Celina was approached to star in an app, it was Shilpa Shetty's influencer app and not HotShots.

The spokesperson said, "Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for HotShots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join."

The spokesperson added that Celina did not join the app. "No, Celina's commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app."

In the meantime, the court has not given any interim relief to the businessman. Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On Sunday, the police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.