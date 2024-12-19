Raj Kundra has made a shocking claim that his name was dragged in the porn case by a 'business rival'.

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has made another shocking statement in regards to the allegations of his involvement in a pornography case. Recently, Raj addressed these allegations, categorically denying his involvement in producing pornographic content. In an interview with ANI, Raj Kundra revealed how the matter came to his attention.

He said, "I had an issue with someone—a business rival—and I didn’t think they would have the courage to involve me in such things. But when I was in police custody, late at night, people would come and say that it was someone from the inside who was behind this. That’s when I started understanding the message coming through loud and clear—this was a vendetta, a personal grudge. Someone was trying to pull me into a bigger game. Slowly, things started coming to light, and I received a lot of information," Raj Kundra shared.

Further, Kundra added, "After that, I wrote to the authorities, naming those I believed were involved in this entire system. There’s a lot to uncover here, and as more truths are revealed, it will become evident that this isn’t just about vendetta."

In the same conversation, he said, "When it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something. And people should realize the truth," he said. Kundra firmly denied allegations that he was involved in any production of pornography. He clarified that he had provided technological services to his brother-in-law's company that hosted an App that showcased bold but non-pornographical content in the UK.

"I have full faith in the judiciary," Kundra stated, adding, "If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me." Reflecting on the ordeal, Kundra recounted the 63 days he spent in detention following his arrest by the Mumbai police. For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on charges of violating obscenity laws, cheating, and conspiracy.

Also read: Atlee reacts to Baby John facing competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule, says 'Allu Arjun spoke' to him and...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us