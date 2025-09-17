Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Raj Kundra makes shocking allegation against Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia; claims part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount was...

In the Rs 60-crore fraud case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, investigation has revealed that funds were transferred from the company's accounts into the accounts of Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. Kundra claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raj Kundra makes shocking allegation against Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia; claims part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount was...
In a fresh development in the Rs 60 crore fraud case, businessman Raj Kundra has alleged that a portion of the amount was paid as fees to Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. The claim came during his statement to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is probing the case. 

According to sources, Kundra claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha. However, during the five-hour-long interrogation, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning.

Reports say that investigators have also found that funds were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment. So far, the EOW has tracked nearly Rs 25 crore in direct transfers.

The probe further revealed that during demonetisation, the company’s financial dealings were impacted by a cash crunch, during which certain suspicious fund transfers were made to other accounts. Evidence of these transfers has now been secured by the EOW.

Kundra has been asked to submit videos produced for Best Deal. While he claimed these had already been handed over to the Property Cell, officials plan to take them into custody again for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing, with more names surfacing. The EOW is expected to summon other individuals linked to the case in the coming days. (With inputs from IANS)

