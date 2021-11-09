Raj Kundra makes first public appearance with wife Shilpa Shetty, photos go VIRAL

In the now-viral photos, Shilpa Shetty is seen standing beside Raj Kundra as they visit the Jwalaji Devi and Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Himachal.

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra made his first public appearance recently. Several pictures of the businessman surfaced on the internet, and it has now become the talking point of the town.

For the unversed, in July, Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. He was accused of the production and distribution of porn films. Following a raid, Raj was taken into custody and subsequently, he spent over two months in jail before he was granted bail in September. Ever since his release, Raj Kundra has been keeping a low profile. He has, in fact, deleted all his social media accounts and has been incommunicado since he was released on bail. The investigation in the case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, pictures of Raj's first public appearance since the controversy has been going viral on the internet. The photos are of Raj accompanying his actress wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra to a temple. In the now-viral photos, Shilpa is seen holding Raj's hand as they visit the Jwalaji Devi and Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Himachal.Shilpa Shetty had shared several photos and videos of various shrines that she visited during her trip to Himachal with her husband Raj Kundra. However, Raj was missing in Shilpa's Instagram Stories. But now, photos of Raj performing puja and posing with locals in Himachal have surfaced on the internet, proving that he indeed was with his actress-wife during her holy visit.

Take a look at the photos here:

Shilpa Shetty is an active social media user. Before her visit to Dharamshala, Shilpa had visited Vaishno Devi temple and shared photos of her on Instagram Stories. But unlike this time, she was not accompanied by Raj to Jammu and Kashmir.