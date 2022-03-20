Raj Kundra ignores paps as he joins Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat for dinner, gets brutally trolled

It seems like Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is miffed with paparazzi, and he really doesn't like to pose for them. Raj joined Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat for dinner, and as he reached the venue, he just rushed inside the venue, without stopping or posing for paparazzi. Kundra was spotted donning a black jacket with a hoodie, and the way he ignored paps, hints at his discontent with media glare.

Check out the video

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens pointed out his behaviour and found it rude. One of the user said, "Mooh dikhne layak hai hi nai to kya camera face karega." Another user added, "Sharam say camera face nhi karsakte ye admi rajkundra." One netizen added, "Why media is behind them all the time give them some space guys." Whereas another user added, "Aaj thoda boriya wale jacket se bahar aaya h sirf hoodie se dhaka h." One comment was actually in favor of Kundra, as the user asserted, "Everybody has made a judgement which the court has also not given yet you guys don't live with him you don't know if he was even guilty Se Jyada Yahan bakwas Karne Wale Chori chhupe porn Dekhte Honge lekin bakne a Jaate hain."

A few days back, Raj Kundra takes a cue from Kim Kardashian to completely cover his face in his jacket. He copied Kardashian’s look Mer Gala 2021. However, he got brutally trolled for covering his face. The video of Raj Kundra, who was covering his face, has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. However, in no time, the video went viral and netizens started dropping comments. One of the social media users wrote, “sie kaam karte hi q ho jo muh chupna pade.”

For the unversed, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case, had talked about the case. Shilpa Shetty’s had husband issued a statement on a social media platform claiming that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life and called the entire episode as "witch hunt".