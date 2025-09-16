Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway
India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi
Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case
Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'
US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump
BOLLYWOOD
On September 5, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Shetty and Raj Kundra, by Mumbai Police in an alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case.
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's statement on Monday in an alleged case related to cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore.
According to EOW, the next interrogation may take place next week. However, statements of more witnesses are yet to be investigated and verified. The next round of interrogation will start only after thoroughly scrutinising the statements of the witnesses.
On September 5, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Shetty and Raj Kundra, by Mumbai Police in an alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, which is probing the case, issued the LOC earlier.
The complainant's lawyers, Dr. Yusuf Iqbal and Adv. Zain Shroff of YNA Legal, had earlier demanded that a lookout circular be issued in the case. In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore.
The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead.
According to Kothari, in 2015, Shetty and Kundra approached him through a mediator seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online shopping platform. The proposed interest rate was 12 per cent.
Later, they reportedly asked him to provide the funds as an "investment" instead of a loan, assuring him of monthly returns and repayment of principal. Kothari claimed he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and another Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement.
The total amount was credited to Best Deal TV's bank accounts. Repeated attempts to recover the funds allegedly failed, and Kothari accused the couple of "dishonestly using" the money for personal benefit. Shilpa and Raj's lawyer Prashant Patil has denied the allegations and said they will present "our truth" before investigating agencies.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)