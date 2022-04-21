Raj Kundra gets BRUTALLY trolled for his airport look, netizens call him 'makhi,' 'bhoot'

Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra has become a laughing stock for netizens. His recent media spottings have drawn attention, and this is completely opposite of what Raj intended to happen.

On Thursday morning, Raj was spotted at the airport, and as usual, he was in a rush and rushed hurriedly into the premise. Like his previous public spottings, Raj was seen covering his face, and this time he was wearing a sky-blue baggy jacket with hoddie, face mask and blue jeans.

As soon as the video got circulated, many netizens took jibe at Karan's OOTD. A user commented, "This is too much!" Another user added, "Koi mil gya wala jaduu lgrha h aaj." One of the user posted, "ye to makkhi k trh ho gya hai aj kal." A netizen added, "ye kisi ko muh dikhane ke layak nahi raha isliye." Another netizen stated, "Ye hamesha bhut banke q ghumta h" A user asked, "Ghr me Bhi Aise hi rahte Ho Kundra babu..?"

Previously, Shilpa Shetty herself chuckled at Raj's attempt to avoid the paparazzi. On a Sunday afternoon, Shilpa, her sister Shamita and her mother were spotted at a multiplex. The lovely ladies posed for paps with smiles, and the photographers got a nice visual of the Shetty's. Then, Raj arrived in a black hoodie jacket and a mirror-tinted face shield. As usual, Raj hurriedly stormed into the building, without posing for paps. Kundra took the lift to the cinema, and Shilpa Shetty was laughing at his attempt to escape lenses.

For the unversed, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case, had talked about the case. Shilpa Shetty’s had husband issued a statement on a social media platform claiming that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life and called the entire episode a "witch hunt"