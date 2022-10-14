Raj Kundra gets brutally trolled for hiding his face with wife Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, continued to keep his face hidden from the media on Karwa Chauth. Raj arrived at Anil Kapoor's home for the celebrations on Thursday night, as shown in a paparazzi account's Instagram video. Shilpa Shetty was spotted during the celebrations at Anil's Mumbai residence Raj was holding a sieve with Shilpa's initials, "SSK," engraved on it. He entered the gate while keeping his face hidden behind the sieve as the photographers asked him to wait for shots. Raj dressed in ethnic clothing in grey and blue for the event.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “out of masks.” Another one wrote, “chand chupa channi me.”

A few hours later, Shilpa posted something while she and Raj were carrying out the ceremonies. Shilpa held a sieve close to Raj as the two of them stood outside. They both smiled for the camera as Anil took their picture. Shilpa wore a crimson saree and a matching sleeveless blouse for Karwa Chauth. She also chose a necklace and bracelets.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mine.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too (black heart and nazar amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor."

Shilpa Shetty posted a lovely birthday video to wish Raj Kundra, aka ‘Cookie’, a happy birthday. A photo montage of the couple's happy times is shown in the video. Their daughter Samisha and son Viaan are also shown in it.

The post reads, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie…Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always…#husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.”