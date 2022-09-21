Raj Kundra breaks silence on his arrest in porn case, says 'truth will be out soon'

Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has broken silence on the alleged pornographic case and celebrated his release from Arthur Road Jail. Raj wrote a note on his Twitter with a photo where he's wearing a hoodie with a wide glass and a face mask.

On his Twitter, Raj wrote his feeling about the case, and even advised trollers to 'shut up.' Kundra wrote, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers."

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo September 21, 2022

For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved to the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed. The HC also rejected his anticipatory bail application on November 25. The FIR had also named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused. Kundra's lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

The 46-year-old businessman was lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody for two months. After spending 60 days in judicial custody. Raj was granted bail by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday, September 21. The Magistrate allowed Kundra's bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. The Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.