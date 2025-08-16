Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'

In the viral clip, spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed, and he had been living with the condition for 10 years. Moved by this, Raj Kundra offered to donate his kidney.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, already under the spotlight due to financial fraud allegations, grabbed headlines again after a video from their recent visit to Vrindavan went viral.

In the clip, spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed, and he had been living with the condition for 10 years. Moved by this, Raj Kundra offered to donate his kidney, leaving Shilpa visibly surprised. While Maharaj appreciated the gesture, he declined the offer.

The video sparked mixed reactions online, some praised Raj’s compassion, while others dismissed it as a “PR stunt.”

Raj Kundra's response

Responding to the criticism, Raj Kundra took to Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more, you might just save a life too.”

Financial Fraud Allegations

Meanwhile, Raj and Shilpa are facing allegations from businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims the couple cheated him of Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023, allegedly diverting business funds for personal use. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is currently investigating.

Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied the charges, calling them “baseless” and “malicious.”