Noida to Delhi Airport in just 20 Minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 and Dwarka Expressway today
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'
Donald Trump not well? US President struggles to walk straight on red carpet rolled out for Russian President Putin, internet says, 'zig-zagging...', WATCH
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Apaar ID made mandatory for classes 9–12, here’s why it matters
Janmashtami 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 16-17; check routes to avoid, diversions, timings and more
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
'Going to stop 5,000-7,000 people a week from being killed': Donald Trump on Alaska talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far
‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours
Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch
BOLLYWOOD
In the viral clip, spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed, and he had been living with the condition for 10 years. Moved by this, Raj Kundra offered to donate his kidney.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, already under the spotlight due to financial fraud allegations, grabbed headlines again after a video from their recent visit to Vrindavan went viral.
In the clip, spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed, and he had been living with the condition for 10 years. Moved by this, Raj Kundra offered to donate his kidney, leaving Shilpa visibly surprised. While Maharaj appreciated the gesture, he declined the offer.
The video sparked mixed reactions online, some praised Raj’s compassion, while others dismissed it as a “PR stunt.”
Raj Kundra's response
Responding to the criticism, Raj Kundra took to Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more, you might just save a life too.”
Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied the charges, calling them “baseless” and “malicious.”