Raj Kundra arrest: Where is businessman's wife, actress Shilpa Shetty? Find out

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police will produce arrested businessman Raj Kundra before a court this afternoon seeking his remand, official sources said.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, who is currently seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', reportedly did not attend the shooting of the show in Mumbai after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested late Monday night in the soft pornography case.

Shilpa Shetty who was scheduled to shoot today for the show did not turn up due to the shocking events that transpired late last night.

Reportedly, the actress is currently with her sister and mother in their Juhu-based Bungalow.

In a sensational move, the Mumbai Police arrested Kundra late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The announcement on the shocking action was made by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself, based on a case registered in February.

Since then, Kundra, 46, - a British-Indian businessman - was under the scanner of the Crime Branch-CID before the police's dramatic move last night.

The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is under the radar for the past year with narcotics probes.

Official sources reveal that the investigators have recovered certain incriminating materials while the role of other known and unknown persons in the entire racket is also being probed.

"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," the police chief added.