Raj Kundra arrest:'Gandii Baat' fame Gehana Vasisth issues statement in soft pornography case

Amid Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the soft pornography case on late Monday night, model-actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari has issued a statement.

Gehana's statement read, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

Refusing to name Raj Kundra, the statement further read, "We don't want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous."

In February, Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in a connection with the same online pornographic racket case. Gehana is currently out on bail.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police will produce arrested businessman Raj Kundra before a court this afternoon seeking his remand, official sources said.

In a sensational move, the Mumbai Police arrested Kundra late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The announcement on the shocking action was made by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself, based on a case registered in February. Since then, Kundra, 46, - a British-Indian businessman - was under the scanner of the Crime Branch-CID before the police's dramatic move last night.

The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is under the radar for the past year with narcotics probes.

Official sources reveal that the investigators have recovered certain incriminating materials while the role of other known and unknown persons in the entire racket is also being probed.

"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," the police chief added.