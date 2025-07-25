Raj Kiran, missing for 25 years, has a beautiful daughter who is as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she owns...

Raj Kiran's co-stars Deepti Naval and Rishi Kapoor even tried locating him, but their efforts failed. The Karz actor still remains untraceable even after more than 25 years.

Raj Kiran Mahtani was a well-known Bollywood actor during the 1980s. He starred alongside prominent actors like Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Sridevi, Deepti Naval, and Hema Malini in numerous successful films, including Baseraa, Arth, Teri Meherbaniyan, Mazdoor, and Ghar Ek Mandir. His most iconic role remains that of the original Ravi Verma in Subhash Ghai’s Karz.

After delivering several hit films, Raj Kiran’s career began to decline, leading him into depression. In the early 2000s, he was reportedly admitted to a mental health facility. However, he mysteriously vanished from there and has remained missing for over two decades. Over the years, conflicting reports have surfaced — some claiming he was spotted driving a taxi in New York, while others suggest he was admitted to a mental institution in the USA. The actor's co-stars Deepti Naval and Rishi Kapoor even tried locating him, but their efforts failed. Raj Kiran still remains untraceable even after more than 25 years.

Raj Kiran was married to Roopa Mahtani, and the couple had two daughters, Rishika and Mannat. After waiting for him for many years following his disappearance, Roopa eventually remarried and is now known as Roopa Mashuruwala. In 2011, Raj's daughter Rishika Mahtani issued a public statement confirming that the family was still actively searching for the missing actor with the assistance of the New York police and private investigators, but he has yet to be found.

Rishika Mahtani prefers to maintain a low profile, staying away from the limelight of the entertainment industry. She runs a small jewelry business called RishFine and keeps sharing photos and videos of its products on her Instagram. Rishika is married to Ravi Shah, who, according to his Instagram profile, resides in Chicago.

READ | Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...