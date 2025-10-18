'Raj Kapoor sat near my foot, offered me..': This actress REJECTED legendary showman's film, her reason will leave you shocked, she was nani of..

If you think that no one could have rejected an offer from Raj Kapoor, then you don't know about this iconic actress who said no to Bollywood's Showman. Her reason will surely surprise you.

Actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor is known as Bollywood's Showman. He's among the few iconic cinema legends who took Hindi cinema to the global level. A talent of such stature is loved, adored, and inspired by millions. Who can say to such artiste, isn't it? However, there was one actress who rejected Raj Kapoor's film. She outrightly said no to his offer and went on to call him a man with a personality she disliked. Raj Kapoor shed his aura, stardom, and persona, and went on to sit near her foot, but she remained adamant about her decision and never worked with him throughout her life.

The actress who rejected Raj Kapoor's offer was...

Suchitra Sen, the first Indian actress who won an international award, was the lady who said no to Raj Kapoor. In an interivew with interview with Amitabha Choudhury for his book Aamar Bondhu Suchitra Sen, Suchitra confessed that in men she doesn't look for beauty, but for intelligence and sharp conversations. She recalled, "Raj Kapoor came to my residence offering a lead role and, as I took my seat, he suddenly sat near my foot and offered me a bouquet of roses while offering the role. I rejected the offer. I did not like his personality. The way he behaved – sitting near my foot – did not befit a man." She never worked with Raj and stuck to her values till her last film.

Watch Suchitra Sen from Aandhi

Who was Suchitra Sen

Suchitra was a dominant figure in Bengali cinema from the 1950s to the 1970s. She made her debut in Bollywood by playing Paro in Dilip Kumar's Devdas, and became an instant star in Hindi cinemas as well. Suchitra was the first Indian actress to win an international acting award. She was honoured with the Silver Prize for Best Actress at the Moscow International Film Festival for her role in Saat Pake Bandha. For the unversed, she was nani (grandmother) of Raima Sen and Rimi Sen. Suchitra, the legendary Bengali and Hindi film icon, passed away in 2014 due to a cardiac arrest.

