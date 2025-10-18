'Raj Kapoor sat near my foot, offered me..': This actress REJECTED legendary showman's film, her reason will leave you shocked, she was nani of..

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Raj Kapoor sat near my foot, offered me..': This actress REJECTED legendary showman's film, her reason will leave you shocked, she was nani of..

If you think that no one could have rejected an offer from Raj Kapoor, then you don't know about this iconic actress who said no to Bollywood's Showman. Her reason will surely surprise you.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Raj Kapoor sat near my foot, offered me..': This actress REJECTED legendary showman's film, her reason will leave you shocked, she was nani of..
Raj Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor is known as Bollywood's Showman. He's among the few iconic cinema legends who took Hindi cinema to the global level. A talent of such stature is loved, adored, and inspired by millions. Who can say to such artiste, isn't it? However, there was one actress who rejected Raj Kapoor's film. She outrightly said no to his offer and went on to call him a man with a personality she disliked. Raj Kapoor shed his aura, stardom, and persona, and went on to sit near her foot, but she remained adamant about her decision and never worked with him throughout her life. 

The actress who rejected Raj Kapoor's offer was...

Suchitra Sen, the first Indian actress who won an international award, was the lady who said no to Raj Kapoor. In an interivew with interview with Amitabha Choudhury for his book Aamar Bondhu Suchitra Sen, Suchitra confessed that in men she doesn't look for beauty, but for intelligence and sharp conversations. She recalled, "Raj Kapoor came to my residence offering a lead role and, as I took my seat, he suddenly sat near my foot and offered me a bouquet of roses while offering the role. I rejected the offer. I did not like his personality. The way he behaved – sitting near my foot – did not befit a man." She never worked with Raj and stuck to her values till her last film.

Watch Suchitra Sen from Aandhi

Who was Suchitra Sen

Suchitra was a dominant figure in Bengali cinema from the 1950s to the 1970s. She made her debut in Bollywood by playing Paro in Dilip Kumar's Devdas, and became an instant star in Hindi cinemas as well. Suchitra was the first Indian actress to win an international acting award. She was honoured with the Silver Prize for Best Actress at the Moscow International Film Festival for her role in Saat Pake Bandha. For the unversed, she was nani (grandmother) of Raima Sen and Rimi Sen. Suchitra, the legendary Bengali and Hindi film icon, passed away in 2014 due to a cardiac arrest.

Also read: 'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, wh
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE