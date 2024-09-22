Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Raj Kapoor, often referred to as Charlie Chaplin of Indian cinema, was very affectionate towards his kids and grandkids. It is also said that Karisma Kapoor was his favourite. However, do you know that Raj Kapoor once refused to see newborn Karisma?

Yes, Raj Kapoor had kept one condition to visit the hospital to see newborn Karisma Kapoor. He added that he would only visit the hospital if the newborn had blue eyes. In the book, Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, Babita said, “I remember the day Lolo was born, the entire family was with me by my side at Breach Candy Hospital, except my father-in-law. He said that he would come to the hospital only if the newborn had blue eyes. Thank the lord that Lolo had deep blue eyes, like my father-in-law.”

Babita later clarified that Raj Kapoor only visited the hospital to see Karisma Kapoor after he was informed that the newborn baby had dark blue eyes. She was grateful and relieved after seeing Karisma's eye colour.

In the same book, Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda revealed how Raj Kapoor reacted when Karisma Kapoor used to say that she wanted to become an actress. She said, “It is strange but Lolo (Karisma) also would be asked the same question by her grandfather! Lolo also used to say that I wanted to be an actor, and he would say the same line one day you will be a big star.”

Karisma Kapoor entered the film industry despite her father’s disapproval. She left college to become an actress and made her grand Bollywood debut with film Prem Qaidi in 1991 and subsequently played the leading lady in several box office hits, including Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Jeet. She became one of the highest-paid actresses in the 90s and starred in the top-grossing romantic films like Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai which established her as a superstar.

Her sister Kareena Kapoor also made her mark in the industry and is currently impressing everyone with her performance in the movie The Buckingham Murders. The actress is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood and is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again.

