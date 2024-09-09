Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, and Ram Kapoor, Yudhra releases in cinemas on September 20.

After impressing audiences with his sincere and honest performances in Secret Superstar, Raees, Article 370, and Thalaivii among others, Raj Arjun is set to play an antagonist in Yudhra. The upcoming action film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, and Ram Kapoor in the leading roles. In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Raj Arjun opened up about his role in Yudhra and shared why it's different from other Bollywood antagonists.

Talking about how he bagged Yudhra, Raj said, "One fine day, I got a call from a casting team. They said that Ravi Udyawar wants to meet me. Wheen I went to meet Ravi Ji, he gave me the narration. I liked it so much that I gave him some ideas about the script while narration only. He loved those ideas and said that we are working together." The upcoming actioner marks Ravi's directorial comeback after seven years since his debut film Mom, headlined by Sridevi, released in 2017.

In the trailer, Raj Arjun looks unrecognisable in his villainous avatar in his bald look with black and white beard. Elaborating more upon his character, the actor told DNA, "I play Firoz, I am a don and a drug dealer. I have my own territory and lots of people work under me. Usually, in films, we see the negative characters or antagonists are too loud and have no backstory. I feel that every character you are playing, you should develop the backstory or it should be there in the script. If it's not given, you should start thinking about it and develop the same so that the graph can be shown in a interesting way and you can enhance the beauty of your character."

"It gives you the journey of your pathos, your trauma, and your tragedy because every powerful man also has some sort of vulnerability. If he's a don or a tycoon, it doesn't mean he is like a Superman. So, I do work a lot on those minor details so that I can present an alive and a natural person with a human angle, rather than a typical villain", Raj concluded.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, Yudhra releases in cinemas on September 20. It will clash at the box office with the romantic comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam starring singer Dhvani Bhanushali in her acting debut and Aashim Gulati in the leading roles.

READ | This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.