Raj & DK opened up about the similarities drawn between their show Citadel: Honey Bunny and Fast & Furious 7. The duo reacted to the netizens' comments and shared their take on it.

After setting benchmarks in OTT with The Family Man, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs, the director-duo Raj & DK have turned their game international with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's show is the Indian version of the international show Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra. Backed by the Avengers Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers (Joe & Anthony), the upcoming show also serves as a prequel to Chopra's show.

Ever since the trailer of Honey Bunny was released, several netizens have drawn comparisons of the show's concept with the Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7. The seventh instalment of Fast and Furious revolves around Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his gang trying to obtain a powerful device God Eyes, and protect it from baddies. As far as the trailer goes, Citadel: Honey Bunny also revolves around a similar device that can locate any person, and Varun teams up with Samantha to get it back.

DNA India decided to ask about the comparison to Raj & DK. In the exclusive interaction when the duo was asked about the similarities and comparisons between the two projects, Raj Nidimoru said, "I hadn't seen it (Fast & Furious 7) yet. I've read enough comments. But good to know, so that I can answer this. I have no idea about Fast & Furious 7 because we have seen the first three parts. This (Citadel: Honey Bunny) is set in the 90s. It's not about the high-tech that Furious 7 is talking about. That's another level of tech. This is like a premonition, giving us a warning of how things are going to be in the future."

Krishna DK added, "Basically I can argue now, that it is already happening. So we're not talking about the future. It's the future in the show that is already today. You and I can be tracked very easily. The powerful people would exactly know where you are. This is set in the 90s, and they're talking about the futuristic system."

Raj continued, "Our take was in a way, we're all under surveillance. Nothing is personal, our data, everything is being tracked. So that is just a take on how we are right now. Not that advanced tech. So what they're about in Honey Bunny is about a satellite tracking system, a very basic one, not years ahead, that can track the people, and even who they meet. So, you can always keep track of who's where." Citadel: Honey Bunny will be streaming on Prime Video from November 7.

Also read: India's most profitable film, earned 6000% profit, one superstar cameo made movie blockbuster, actress left Bollywood

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.