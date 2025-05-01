Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has impressed audiences with its gripping storyline and strong reviews.

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2 was expected to be a sharp and gripping crime thriller this summer, and it has lived up to the hype. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has received positive reviews, and audiences are enjoying it in cinemas.

Viewers who watched Raid 2 early this morning shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). One user praised the film, saying, “What a movie yaar. Totally worth the money! Ajay Devgn nailed it.” A user named Suraj wrote, “TOTALLY GOOSEBUMPS! Powerful dialogues, intense visuals, and Ajay Devgn at his best. This one’s going to be a hit!”

Another one said, "Must watch. Very different from the previous part, thrilling, #AjayDevgn does a promising role, #RiteshDeshmukh acting is top class. Overall, it is a good movie must watch. #Raid2 in cinemas on 1st May." One of the social media users wrote, "#Raid2Review, gripping tale of honesty versus power, #Raid2 stands out for its strong narrative, showcasing the relentless spirit of taming the corrupt. #AjayDevgn delivers a stellar performance with a calm yet fierce demeanor, making the character both memorable."

Must watch. Very different from the previous part , thrilling, #AjayDevgn does an promising role , #RiteshDeshmukh acting is top class. Overall good movie must watch. #Raid2 in cinemas on 1st May.

Raid 2 Review: Riteish Deshmukh delivers a strong performance, while Ajay Devgn impresses once again as an honest IRS officer. The film makes an impactful impression, supported by a solid background score.

If you enjoyed Raid, you're likely to appreciate Raid 2 as well. #Legacy.

Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial, while Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez have shot for two item songs. The much-awaited film is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid. Made in Rs 40 crore, the 2018 crime thriller was a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide at the box office. And hence, the chances of Raid 2 working at the box office are extremely high.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.