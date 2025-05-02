On May 1, four films clashed at the box office - Raid 2, The Bhootnii, Hit 3 - The Third Case, and Retro. Which movie scored the highest opening? Read on to know more

May 1, 2025, saw an interesting clash of movies at the box office. Coinciding with Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, four different movies were released in cinemas. Hindi cinema had Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deskhmukh's Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootni. Telugu cinema offered Nani and Srinidhi Shetty's action thriller Hit - The Third Case. And Tamil industry saw the release of Suriya's much-awaited Retro. Which movie scored the biggest and the lowest opening? Let's find out.

Raid 2 box office day one collection

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer was the second instalment of the Raid franchise, and as expected, the film took a flying start, earning Rs 18.25 crores, becoming the second-best opener of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The sequel factor did work in favour, and despite positive-to-mixed reviews, Raid 2 is expected to perform well over the weekend.

The Bhootnii box office collection on day one

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy The Bhootnii also released on May 1, marking the second Hindi release of this week. The Bhootnii also lived up to the expectations and opened very low. The movie had little buzz before the release, and neither the audience are impressed with its trailer. The Bhootnii has scored the lowest opening for Sanjay Dutt in recent times. As Sacnilk reported, The Bhootnii couldn't even manage to earn Rs 1 crore, and ended its first day earning Rs 65 lakhs only. As per the trend, The Bhootnii won't be able to survive even the weekend.

Hit 3: The Third Case box office collection on day one

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer Hit 3: The Third Case also hit cinemas on Thursday, May 1. Hit is the third instalment of a popular franchise, and just like Raid 2, Hit 3 also got a sequel factor that pushed the opening further. As Sacnilk, Hit 3 earned Rs 18 crore, with Rs 17.25 crore in Telugu, Rs 35 lakh in Tamil, Rs 5 lakh in Kannada, Rs 25 lakh in Hindi; and in the Malayalam industry, the film earned Rs 1 lakh only.

Retro box office collection day one

Suriya returns to the big screen with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj's ode to the Retro era, and went on to take a bombastic opening. As Sacnilk reported, Retro earned Rs 19.25 crores in India. When you break down the collection, the movie earned Rs 17.25 crore from Tamil, Rs 1.95 crore from Telugu, and Rs 0.05 crore from Hindi versions.

The winner is...

Surprisingly, Suriya has beaten all three superstars- Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nani- and scored the best opening in the competition. Going ahead, Suriya's Retro will continue to grow big. The same goes for Raid 2 and Nani's Hit 3. Sadly, The Bhootnii won't show growth, and it can also get eliminated from the race.