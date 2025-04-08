Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the new engrossing entertainer of the year. Ajay’s lead character reportedly conducts his 75th raid on the antagonist and his properties, setting the stage for an intense battle and clash of egos.

The official trailer of the upcoming Ajay Devgn film Raid 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises a power-packed spectacle. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, cranks up the thrill a notch as it dives deep into the world of corruption, power, and high-stakes drama.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik. This time around, he takes on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh). The trailer teases a gripping narrative between the two actors, brimming with thrills and suspense, and it leaves the audience craving for more.

It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity, which is both commanding and compelling, along with Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician. Riteish makes up for a power-hungry antagonist, and he oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

Raid 2, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025. The film also features an item song by none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.

