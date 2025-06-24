Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 will start streaming on Netflix from June 26 on Netflix. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide.

The crime thriller Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, was released in cinemas on May 1. Ajay Devgn returned as Income Tax Deputy Commissioner Amay Patnaik, while Riteish Deshmukh played the new antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, also known as Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor replaced Ileana D'Cruz as Malini Patnaik, Amay's wife in the sequel. Raid 2 also featured Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.



Raid 2 to start streaming on Netflix from June 26

Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the Ajay Devgn-starrer will start streaming on Netflix from June 26 on Netflix. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles on Tuesday with the caption, "Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix."



Raid 2 budget and box office

Raid 2 turned out to be a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide. As of now, the crime thriller is the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava and Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ensemble comedy Housefull 5.

Raid and its Telugu remake Mr Bachchan



Much like the original Raid, the sequel is inspired by real-life income tax operations, highlighting how Income Tax Department officers, working alongside intelligence agencies, uncover and expose white-collar crimes. The 2018 film, whose Telugu remake Mr Bachchan starring Ravi Teja bombed at the box office in 2024, had earned Rs 154 crore gross globally.



Raj Kumar Gupta films and series

The 2025 release is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also directed the first installment. In addition to these two crime thrillers, Gupta's filmography includes Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019). Gupta also made the 2024 medical thriller series Pill with Riteish Deshmukh, which is streaming on JioHotstar.

READ | Five Hindi films in which lead actress played a widow; one was sent to Oscars, one became blockbuster, one flopped at box office