Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor, Raid 2 is expected to collect above Rs 10 crore on its opening day on May 1. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part in 2018.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the crime thriller Raid 2 is releasing in cinemas on Thursday, May 1. It is partial holiday due to International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Thus, the film will have a four-day long extended opening weekend. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has already collected around Rs 5 crore from the advance bookings for its opening day, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. With on the spot bookings, this number might increase to Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore, which is also what the predictions and several industry reports quote about the film's collections on its first day of release.

Thus, it is likely that the opening day collections of Raid 2 will easily surpass Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2, which had opened at Rs 7.75 crore net in India on April 18. Till now, the historical courtroom drama has earned Rs 70 crore net in India. Will the Ajay Devgn film be able to beat Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office in the long run? It will depend on its quality, reviews and the audiences' word-of-mouth.

Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial, while Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez have shot for two item songs. The much-awaited film is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid. Made in Rs 40 crore, the 2018 crime thriller was a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide at the box office. And hence, the chances of Raid 2 working at the box office are extremely high.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

