Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office. Amid the ongoing tension of the India-Pakistan conflict, the collection has seen a dip, but no new films releasing have benefited his film.

The early estimate of Friday collection of Raid 2 is out, and the movie has suffered a minor drop, which was pretty obvious for a working day. As Sacnilk reported, Raid 2 earned Rs 5 crore, taking the domestic total to Rs 100.75 crores and the worldwide gross to Rs 135 crores. When it comes to occupancy, Raid 2 had an average occupancy of 9.04% on Friday. The India-Pakistan tension has affected the collection a bit. However, the movie is expected to witness a jump over the weekend. With this trend, Raid 2 is expected to touch Rs 150 crores worldwide.

Riteish Deshmukh on the ban of Pak actors

During the conversation with DNA India, Riteish shared his views on whether actors from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, should work in India or not. Ask him if he also relates to the sentiments of the majority, and he instantly said, "Yeh ke bahut hi sensitive matter hai. Yeh jo ghatna hui hai, jo terror attack hua hai, the entire country is in pain. I'm sure the government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of this crime." The Masti actor admits it's time for a strict action to be taken, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh bahut zaroori hai ki we take a strong stand against it. In the past, our government has shown metal against such crime." He concluded.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie also stars Sourabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Yashpal Sharma, Supriya Pathak, and Brijendra Kala. Tamannaah Bhatia also appears in a special dance number, Nasha. Raid 2 is the second instalment of the franchise. The super success of the latest release has opened the doors for Raid 3, which will probably see Tauji (Sourabh) with Dadabhai (Riteish) and a new antogonist.