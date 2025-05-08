Raid 2 is a runaway success, and it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on the second Friday, becoming his 15th film to cross the century at the box office.

Raid 2 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and team Raid 2 should celebrate as they have given the second clean hit of Bollywood in 2025. Raid 2 is a runaway success, and the film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India in nine days. The early estimates of Raid 2 are here, and the film showed a little jump on Thursday.

As Sacnilk reported, on Thursday, Raid 2 earned Rs 5.15 crore, ending the first week with Rs 95.65 crore in India. When it comes to worldwide collection, the film collected Rs 124.60 crore. With Thursday's collection, the worldwide gross will be in the range of Rs 129.75- 130 crores.

With Raid 2, Ajay Devgn has scored his 15th Rs 100-crore grosser in India. If we consider the average Shivaay, then it would be his 16th century at the box office. When it comes to Raid 2's occupancy on Thursday, the overall occupancy was 9.31%. The morning show had an occupancy of 5.55%. The afternoon shows had 11.08%, and the evening shows had 11.29% occupancy.

Watch Riteish Deshmukh and Raj Kumar Gupta on DNA India

Riteish Deshmukh on the ban on Pakistani actors

During the exclusive interview with DNA India, Riteish reflected his views on the ban on Pakistani actors, and said, "Yeh ke bahut hi sensitive matter hai. Yeh jo ghatna hui hai, jo terror attack hua hai, the entire country is in pain. I'm sure the government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of this crime." The Masti actor admitted it's time for a strict action to be taken, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh bahut zaroori hai ki we take a strong stand against it. In the past, our government has shown metal against such crime."

The Ek Villain actor further asserted that such major decisions do take their own course, and we can't expect them to be implemented overnight. "Jab aisa kuch hota hai toh aap aise hi khade ho ke decision nahi le sakte ho. There are a lot of things that need to be thought through and discussed. I'm sure saare permutations combination dekh kar, they will take a decision."