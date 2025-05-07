Even with the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer time-loop romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 9, Raid 2 will easily overtake its first part Raid at the box office in the second weekend.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 was released in the cinemas on Thursday, May 1. Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz as Ajay's wife from Raid. The crime thriller, which is the direct sequel of the 2018 film, also features Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev in key roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, people are flocking to the theatres to watch Raid 2 and the film is going strong at the box office.

In the first six days, the crime thriller earned Rs 85.75 crore net in India, according to the entertaining tracking portal Sacnilk. As per the early estimates from the same platform, the film added Rs 4.50 crore to its earnings, taking the seven-day domestic collections to Rs 90.25 crore. Talking about the worldwide gross collections, Raid 2 had earned Rs 118 crore in the first six days and will most probably cross the Rs 125-crore mark globally in the first week, once the overseas figures come in.

Talking about the 2018 crime thriller Raid, the Ajay Devgn-starrer was made in Rs 40 crore and turned out to be a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide. Even with the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer time-loop romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 9, Raid 2 will easily overtake its first part at the box office in the second weekend.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part. Apart from the two crime thrillers, Raj Kumar Gupta has directed four other films namely Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), and India's Most Wanted (2019).

