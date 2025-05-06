Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial in the leading roles, and is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid, which was also headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The crime thriller Raid 2, fronted by Ajay Devgn, is going strong at the box office in its first week. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial in the leading roles, the film was released in the cinemas on Thursday, May 1, and minted Rs 78.75 crore net in India and Rs 108.65 crore gross globally in the first five days of its release.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 6.75 crore net in India on Tuesday, May 6, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the six-day collections of Raid 2 are Rs 85.50 crore net in India. The crime thriller has now overtaken Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 at the domestic box office.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 hit theatres on April 18. In the 19 days since its release, the Karan Johar production and Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial debut has earned Rs 82.10 crore net in India, as of Tuesday, May 6.

Coming back to Raid 2, the latest film is the direct sequel of the 2018 film Raid. Made in Rs 40 crore, the 2018 crime thriller was a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide. It is highly likely that the sequel will overtake the first part at the box office in the second weekend.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

READ | Not Madhuri Dixit, Maanayata Dutt, Tina Ambani; Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry this superstar's wife, proposed to her in front of his mother Nargis but...